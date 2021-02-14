Savannah Police investigating two shootings Saturday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to a shooting on the 11900 block of White Bluff Road around 9:45 p.m. A man with life-threatening injuries was located. Detectives are investigating.
Shortly after 10 p.m. officers heard shots fired near Waters Avenue. The officers located the suspects’ vehicle and detained three individuals. A man with non-life-threating injuries was located at East 38th Street and Waters Avenue and was transported to a nearby hospital. Detectives are investigating.
Both shootings are developing stories. WTOC will provide updates as they come available.
