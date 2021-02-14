Savannah Police’s Mounted Patrol gives update on LEOnora the cow

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department’s Mounted Patrol has provided an update on LEOnora, the cow that shut down eastbound traffic on Interstate 16 last month.
LEOnora has likely been “on the loose” since November, according to officers at Central Precinct. Those officers had named her Penelope, according to the statement posted on the Mounted Patrol’s Facebook page.
No one has claimed the cow, but there is a list of people willing to adopt her. Chatham County Animal Services is working on finding her a new home. Under Georgia state law, Penelope LEOnora belongs to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, but Sheriff Whelcher is supporting the adoption efforts of Chatham County Animal Services.
Penelope LEOnora remains in the care of Savannah Police Department’s Mounted Patrol where she is gaining weight and making friends.
