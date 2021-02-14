Storms possible Monday evening!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Rain is still clinging to the coast this evening, with a few straggling showers hanging out through dinner time. Isolated showers move in overnight into Monday morning with lows in the mid 40s.
Tybee Tides: 7.9′ 10:05PM I 1.3′ 4:25AM I 7.9′ 10:33AM
Monday is also a First Alert Weather Day. Although we’ll start off the day mostly dry, a line of thunderstorms will move into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry during the evening. Although the overall severe threat is low, an isolated stronger storm capable of producing brief damaging wind or a tornado will be possible, especially south of the Altamaha River.
These storms will move out ahead of a cold front, with a few showers lingering overnight into Tuesday morning. Most of our Tuesday will be dry with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Wednesday morning will be chilly, with frost possible for inland communities and lows in the mid to upper 30s around Savannah.
Rain moves back in Wednesday afternoon and evening ahead of another chance of showers and storms Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.
Cooler and drier air finally settles in on Friday afternoon, with sunshine likely for this coming weekend!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
