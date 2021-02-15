CAT to suspend Airport Shuttle service starting in March

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit says it will suspend the 100X Airport Express shuttle service starting on March 8.
The service is expected to be suspended for six to 12 months so CAT can evaluate ways to improve the route.
The Airport Express provides transportation to and from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, while also serving some downtown hotel locations on the return trip. It costs passengers $5 for one-way trips or $8 for roundtrip tickets.
According to CAT, the service is one of its least used and most expensive, averaging about 170 passengers a month at a cost amounting to about $80 per passenger.
CAT officials say potential changes include using a smaller vehicle for the service or possibly altering the route and adding stops to increase usage.
