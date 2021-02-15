Couples tie the knot at the Davenport House this Valentine’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Valentine’s Day at the Davenport House looked a little different this year. Ceremonies were held inside this year due to rain with COVID-19 precautions in place. But in the end seven couples celebrating their love this Valentine’s Day weren’t going to let COVID-19 or some showers rain on their parade.
“It’s going to make it really easy to remember our anniversary,” said Christopher Mattingly.
Christopher and Heather Mattingly have been together for nine months and say they wanted a simple and easy ceremony with loved ones.
“We booked very last minute and we’re lucky they still had a spot available for us. So we’re very excited. It’s a very exciting time. It’s a great opportunity they give, something as beautiful as getting married on Valentine’s Day,” said Heather.
Cookie and Coach Lindamer renewed their vows for their 25th wedding anniversary. They’ve visited Savannah for a few years and figured this was a great way to celebrate 25 years of love.
“I would recommend this to people to come here and enjoy this. It’s really something,” said Cookie.
“It’s another example at working at your marriage 25 years. Being together is just the start, I hope,” said Coach.
