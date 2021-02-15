First Alert Weather Day: A couple of evening severe storms are possible

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day. The weather is forecast to be stormiest between 6 and 11 p.m. Not everyone will be impacted by thunderstorms.
A cold front sparks thunderstorms in West and South Georgia this afternoon. These storms are forecast to sweep eastward and into our area this evening. One or two storms may become severe.
Storms are expected to be nearing a Swainsboro - Vidalia - Hazlehurst line between 6 and 8 p.m., followed by a Beaufort - Savannah - Brunswick line between 8 and 10 p.m. A couple of weaker thundershowers could linger later into the overnight.
Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a couple of storms could become strong or severe. Gusty, straight-line wind gusts to 60 MPH are the greatest threat. But, an isolated tornado and hail to the size of quarters can’t be ruled out.
Storms move through quickly and should be offshore before midnight. Cooler, drier and breezier weather filters in Tuesday morning.
Have at least one way to receive severe weather alerts this evening. The WTOC Weather App and NOAA Weather Radio are both great options.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.