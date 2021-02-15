Hilton Head cancels 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island has canceled its Saint Patrick’s Day Parade this year due to the pandemic.
In a statement, the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee said the parade is canceled after many discussions and meetings with town and county officials considering on-going concerns related to Covid-19.
“The planning committee looks forward to March 13, 2022, when the delayed celebration undoubtedly will turn the island greener than ever before,” said the HHI Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.
