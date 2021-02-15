Local wrestlers bring home GHSA state titles

MACON, Ga. (WTOC) - The GHSA state wrestling tournament was held at the Macon Centreplex Feb. 9 to 13, and several local wrestlers brought home state titles.
Local state champs are below:
Class 7A
- 113 weight class: Nathan Orum (Camden County) 38-0, Sr. over Tyson McCullough (Lowndes)
- 152 weight class: Nathan Santos (Camden County) 37-2, Sr. over Armond Jones (Mountain View) 9-2, So.
Class 6A
- 132 weight class: William Shores (Richmond Hill) 40-3, Sr. over Christian Small (Sequoyah) 10-1, Sr.
- 152 weight class: Kamdyn Munro (Richmond Hill) 45-1, Jr. over Dawson Mathews (Alexander) 55-7, Jr.
- 170 weight class: Tayon Wimberly (Coffee) 57-3, Sr. over Evan Kurtz (Cambridge) 10-1, Jr.
- 195 weight class: Jakeem Littles (Richmond Hill) 49-0, Sr. over Cameron Arvidson (Coffee) 38-7, Sr.
Class 5A
- 285 weight class: Austin Blaske (South Effingham) 45-3, Sr. over Brandon Maina (Hiram) 47-7, Jr.
Class 3A
- 132 weight class: Todd Carter (Pierce County) 46-0, Sr. over Jackson Whitmire (North Hall) 92-9, Jr.
Class 2A
- 195 weight class: Thomas Godbee (Vidalia) 51-2, Jr. over Ty Veatch (Chattooga) 47-3, Jr.
