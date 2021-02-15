Monday: Continued gloom gives way to stronger evening storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! We begin Monday how we ended Sunday; chilly, cloudy and drizzly. Light, spotty, rain showers are possible through the morning commute with areas of fog. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s around the Savannah Metro.
Today is a First Alert Weather Day.
Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 50s by mid-afternoon. A good chunk of the day is forecast to be dry. Scattered rain and storms move in late in the day; this evening. One, or two, storms may become severe, especially west of I-95 and south of I-16. Wind gusts to 60 MPH and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Have at least one way to receive severe weather alerts this evening.
We quickly dry out and cool off tonight.
We’ll wake up to more sunshine, chilly temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s... as well as a breeze Tuesday morning. Tuesday is forecast to be a cool, mostly sunny day across the entire area. Get outside and enjoy it!
Frost is possible Wednesday morning, with widespread morning low temps in the low to mid-30s. A cool Wednesday afternoon is forecast as clouds roll in and a chance of showers increases through the afternoon and evening ahead of a Thursday chance of showers and thunderstorms ahead of another cold front.
Right now, this weekend is looking much cooler and sunnier - so much nicer than last weekend.
Have a wonderful Monday,
Cutter
