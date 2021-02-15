SC reports 1,109 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 31 new deaths

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says there are more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the latest batch of test results. (Source: Houston Dept. of Health via CNN)
By Live 5 Web Staff | February 15, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST - Updated February 15 at 11:46 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says there are more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the latest batch of test results.

DHEC reported 2,735 new and 97 probable COVID-19 cases and 31 confirmed and five probable deaths.

That brings the totals to 427,763 confirmed cases, 61,255 probable cases, 7,180 confirmed deaths and 854 probable deaths.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll passed the 7,000-mark with last Thursday’s report.

Monday’s report tallied the results of 24,556 individual test results with a positive rate of 6.5%.

