GSU releases details on in-person spring commencement ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University has released details on their upcoming in-person spring commencement ceremony.
Here is the updated schedule they have released, which takes into consideration the COVID-19 pandemic:
- Saturday, May 8 at 10 a.m. in the Savannah Convention Center in Savannah for any candidates who choose to graduate in Savannah from the colleges of Arts and Humanities, Business, Education, Science and Mathematics, Behavioral and Social Sciences, and Engineering and Computing. (4 guest tickets per candidate)
- Saturday, May 8 at 3 p.m. in the Savannah Convention Center in Savannah for any candidates who choose to graduate in Savannah from the colleges of Health Professions, and Public Health. (4 guest tickets per candidate)
- Monday, May 10 at 9 a.m. in Paulson Stadium in Statesboro for undergraduate candidates who choose to graduate in Statesboro from the colleges of Arts and Humanities, Health Professions, and Public Health. (5 guest tickets per candidate)
- Tuesday, May 11 at 9 a.m. in Paulson Stadium in Statesboro for undergraduate candidates who choose to graduate in Statesboro from the colleges of Business, Education, and Science and Mathematics. (5 guest tickets per candidate)
- Wednesday, May 12 at 9 a.m. in Paulson Stadium in Statesboro for undergraduate candidates who choose to graduate in Statesboro from the colleges of Behavioral and Social Sciences, and Engineering and Computing. (5 guest tickets per candidate)
- Thursday, May 13 at 9 a.m. in Paulson Stadium in Statesboro for graduate candidates who choose to graduate in Statesboro from the Jack N. Averitt College of Graduate Studies. (5 guest tickets per candidate)
You can find more information, including how to livestream the ceremony, here.
In December, students sat socially distanced from each other all over the field. Families joined together but with space between them and others.
The university will hold six ceremonies in May, two in Savannah and four in Statesboro. They anticipate double the number of graduates in May that they saw in December.
Students will have options in choosing their ceremony. University leaders say more ceremonies and more chairs spread across the field allow students a safe in-person experience.
“Students need the options to decide how they want to participate. That’s one of the things we’ve been able to do really well..to make sure they could choose whether to be in Savannah or Statesboro,” said Dr. Scot Lingrell, GSU V.P.
Students pick up the diploma cover from a table, no longer handed to them by a dean. Students will walk across the stage and pose for their photos, but without the traditional handshake.
He says one things they hope will be different - better weather than back in December.
