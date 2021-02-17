Dave Turley’s Wednesday Wx Forecast 2-17-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will try to keep us dry today. A warm front will lift north of the area early Thursday followed by a strong cold front Thursday evening. We’ll see another chance for showers and storms Thursday. Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. We’ll see rain chances all day and and low chance for severe storms. Damaging winds and an isolated tornado will be possible so have a way to receive weather alerts. Rain chances linger into Friday afternoon. High pressure builds in Friday night and brings in dry but cold weather. We have a First Alert Saturday morning due to a widespread inland freeze. Sunday will start cold but warm nicely in the afternoon thanks to lots of sunshine. Another cold front brings a slight chance for showers Monday.