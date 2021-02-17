Dave Turley’s Wednesday Wx Forecast 2-17-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will try to keep us dry today. A warm front will lift north of the area early Thursday followed by a strong cold front Thursday evening. We’ll see another chance for showers and storms Thursday. Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. We’ll see rain chances all day and and low chance for severe storms. Damaging winds and an isolated tornado will be possible so have a way to receive weather alerts. Rain chances linger into Friday afternoon. High pressure builds in Friday night and brings in dry but cold weather. We have a First Alert Saturday morning due to a widespread inland freeze. Sunday will start cold but warm nicely in the afternoon thanks to lots of sunshine. Another cold front brings a slight chance for showers Monday.
Today will be mostly cloudy and cool, highs in the mid 50s.
Tonight will be cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows 30-39.
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day! It will be cloudy with an 80% chance for showers and storms. Some storms may be severe with damaging winds and an isolated tornado. Highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday night will be cloudy with an 80% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 40s.
Friday will be cloudy with a 50% chance for showers through mid afternoon then clearing, highs in the mid 50s.
Friday night will be clear and cold, lows in the low 30s.
Saturday will be sunny, highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday night will be clear and cold, lows in the mid 30s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs near 60.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 40s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the upper 60s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: NE winds at 15 kts with gusts to 20 kts, seas at 2-3 ft. Tonight: NE winds at 10-15 kts with gusts to 20 kts becoming SE after midnight, seas 3-4 ft. Thursday: S winds at 15-20 kts, seas 4-5 ft.
