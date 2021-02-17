Gov. Brian Kemp visits Savannah State, discusses vaccine hesitancy and equity

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp made a stop in the Hostess City today visiting Savannah State University. He discussed the COVID-19 vaccine on the campus of one of Georgia’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Kemp noted the issue of vaccine hesitancy and equity in minority communities is an issue he’s been talking a lot about over the past few weeks, even as late as this Monday. Today’s visit to Savannah State’s campus follows a call the governor says he was on with all of Georgia’s HBCU presidents to talk about vaccines and vaccine hesitancy. Kemp talked about the partnership the state has forged with the educational institutions on the topic in recent weeks.
“I certainly appreciate Savannah State, but really all of our HBCUs that are volunteering and want to help get the vaccine out when we get the supply, when we can do more than we’re doing now. And that’s what we’re planning for, to make sure that we’re getting them to all communities, all the demographics and hopefully at some point all age groups across the state,” said Kemp.
As for the states supply of vaccine doses, the governor says they hope to have a better idea of exactly how many more doses are coming our way in the next few weeks.
