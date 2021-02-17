Gov. Kemp discusses benefit of new Bryan County interchange with local leaders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp visited local leaders in Richmond Hill on Wednesday to talk about a recently completed interchange that is expected to help the area grow economically in the years to come.
The Belfast Keller Road interchange at I-95 was a $19 million project for the state, and one in the works for years.
Governor Kemp acknowledged the significance of the interchange being completed, and how creating another exit off I-95 in Bryan County will help open business opportunities in the near future.
Officially opened at the end of last month, the interchange was also created to improve traffic flow and safety for drivers.
Governor Kemp also gave kudos to local government leaders who helped champion the project.
The Governor said it’s infrastructure projects like the Belfast Keller interchange that help create jobs that not only benefit larger sectors like the ports, but also rural Georgia.
“It’s driving incredible growth in this part of the state. And I believe it will continue to do that. And it’s not just growth for the ports, this is gonna be growth of jobs in your community, investment that continues to help build the tax base that will provide the citizens of Bryan County and really this whole area with economic opportunities in the future,” said Governor Kemp.
The Belfast Keller Road interchange is the first roundabout interchange in the coastal Georgia region.
