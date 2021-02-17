Hilton Head Middle referendum project architect approved

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - It has been over a year since the Beaufort County School District passed a $344 million bond referendum - the largest in the district’s history.
The referendum is being used to renovate schools, upgrade athletic facilities, and improve security and technology in schools. Tuesday night, the board agreed on one of the last big steps in the process.
The Beaufort County School District says plans for the bond referendum projects are moving on schedule and they say there are a few key dates parents need to know about.
The school board approved an architect for Hilton Head Middle School’s complete renovation at Tuesday’s meeting. The district says rehab renovation will move through the school piece by piece.
It is the last of the big projects being pushed by the bond referendum. It joins the renovation of Battery Creek High School and the complete rebuilding of Robert Smalls Elementary.
The district says they will be searching for a contract for the Hilton Head Middle School project over the next month. They say they expect the project at Hilton Head Middle and Robert Smalls Elementary to begin in the late fall of this year or beginning of next year. They expect all these larger projects to be completed by 2023.
“The 2023 school year is going to be an exciting year. We will have Robert Smalls coming online, Battery Creek High School coming online, and Hilton Head Middle School. So, all those projects should be completed about then,” Operations Director Robert Oetting said.
The district says while there will certainly be some inconveniences to students’ education during these construction projects, they should not have any lasting effects. They asked all students and families be patient
“We are excited about it; the underdog is going to be awesome. It’s going to be dirty getting there. There’s going to be construction and so be patient, but the end will be a big reward for everyone.”
If you want to keep up with progress for the bond referendum, there is a tab on the Beaufort County School District’s website.
