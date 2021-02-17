Statesboro caterer provides food to Sylvania hospital workers

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - A caterer in Statesboro used his skills and his mobile pizza oven to say thank you to workers at one hospital today.
You or I might take a hot lunch on the go for granted these days, but many healthcare workers can’t take a break away to get one. So one business owner decided to bring it to them.
The brick oven in the back of Chad Montgomery’s food truck cranked out one pizza after another. Staff members from Optim Medical Center-Screven came outside to find a free slice of pizza, a cupcake and a drink were waiting for them. Chad’s not sure if he’s paying it back or paying it forward—he just wanted to give.
“COVID’s hit our business hard too. Instead of counting pennies, we did what Mom said, ’when you’re in trouble, help somebody else out’,” said Montgomery, who operates 4 & 20 Bakers.
For some workers, the thought of going somewhere and being exposed to COVID can be enough to leave them bringing their lunch every day. The idea of fresh pizza in the parking lot meant plenty.
“It’s a big job too. He’s bringing his whole set up here to offer this to our staff. He’s going over and above,” said Lagina Evans, the hospital CEO.
His lunch today covered hospital workers, Screven County EMTs and health department workers. He’s already talking to other hospitals in the region to feed their staffs too.
Chad says having worked in healthcare too, he appreciates what they do every day.
