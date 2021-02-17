Submit a name for Savannah’s new hockey team

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Last month, the City of Savannah announced a new professional hockey team would call the Hostess City home.
Before players hit the ice next year, they need a name. Temporarily the team is called the Savannah Pro Hockey Team, and they are asking fans to submit names for consideration. You can submit your suggestions online.
“This is like a baby hockey team. We can’t name this baby. We need Savannah to name it,” Team President Bob Ohrablo said.
The team opened a Name the Team contest Wednesday, asking fans to submit their ideas on the team website.
“We’re looking for a name that is exciting. We’re looking for a name that reflects Savannah culture,” Ohrablo said.
Ohrablo says that local connection is vital in the process. He says the name will help represent the city as the team takes the ice around the country.
“We’re going to take this name on the road with us, playing teams all over the South and Midwest,” he said.
Looking around the ECHL, team names have different styles. For some, like the Indy Fuel and Tulsa Oilers, the names pay homage to the city and region.
Some take creative liberties with their spellings, like the Fort Wayne Komets.
The pun is no stranger to minor league teams. The Orlando Solar Bears and Florida Everblades prove that.
Others are just off the wall, like the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
Ohrablo says no idea is off the table. Their main goal is to find a name that mirrors the soul of its hometown.
“What is it about Savannah that makes you love living in this city? That’s a key thing for us. This is something that reflects what Savannah is all about,” Ohrablo said.
Anyone who submits a name will be automatically entered to win an “in-game experience” and a signed jersey during the team’s first season. All submissions must be entered online by March 16.
The Savannah Pro Hockey Team is the newest team to join the ECHL, an AA league that currently includes 26 teams across 26 states and two Canadian provinces. The team is expected to debut during the 2022-2023 season at the Savannah Arena, which is currently under construction.
