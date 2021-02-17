SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We got to surprise this week’s WTOC Top Teacher, Sunny Beasley from Bryan County Middle School.
Beasley is a jack of all trades. She teaches 8th grade math, history and works with special education students.
“I have many students that vary in disability, intellect, emotionally and I am here to do whatever is needed to be done to help them be successful,” Beasley said.
Beasley has a lot in common with these students. She grew up in Bryan County and was a student in this same school.
“It’s wonderful because it’s nice to be able to make the connection with my students. I get to say ‘oh, I went to school with your mom, or your grandmother was my teacher.’ So, I really enjoy that,” she said.
Beasley says she is her students’ biggest cheerleader and that makes her job easier.
Once they realize you are out for whatever is best for them. and most of these guys you could probably ask them, and they would tell you that I am always going to do what’s best for them. and they believe that, then it’s easy going,” Beasley said.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.