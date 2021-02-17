Tybee Island’s Marine Science Center begins phased reopening Thursday

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The new Tybee Island Marine Science Center’s opening has been highly anticipated and tomorrow guests can make their way inside to check out phase one.
This shop is bigger than the old one and has some new items for families to enjoy!
The new Marine Science Center is opening in three phases. On Thursday, just the gift shop will be open. Joy Joyner, the Discovery Gift Shop manager says they’re finishing the last bit of their set-up, which includes rearranging shelves, hanging wall and ceiling fixtures and more. Joyner says she’s excited for people to come shop and that there’s something for everyone.
“Our gift shop is a little bit larger and we’re very much excited to open and have the guests come in,” said Joyner. “Some of our most popular items are the plush. We have some adorable plush, along with some puppets, jewelry, t-shirts, collectable items, like beadwork, items made out of marble, mugs.”
Visitors will also be able to check out the view of the beach from the Ship Watch Loft and Amphitheater. The West Gallery will open March 25. Then the East Gallery, Sea Turtle Workshop and Open Air Classroom and Gallery will open May 1. Face masks will be required.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.