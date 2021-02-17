Work-from-home lifestyle a boon for Tybee housing market

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Lee Ann Marsh is an Associate Broker with Century 21 Solomon Properties. She says homes are going under contract within just hours or days of them being listed.
A large percentage of this, she says, are people who came to Tybee Island to work from home, short-term, but have chosen to make their stay permanent.
“Once they could get out, they started exploring a fun place to work, live, and school from home, and what better place than the beach,” Marsh said.
Marsh says properties on the island have become extremely desirable. So much so, that finding properties people are interested in has been a challenge.
“I’ve got a stack of buyers right now that I’m working with and it’s harder to find exactly what they’re looking for because our inventory is low,” she said.
Marsh says the last time they experienced this was years ago in the early 2000s. Marsh says between 60 percent and 70 percent of her buyers are people who were renting property to work remotely from for a little, but decided they wanted to buy.
“I’m seeing more permanent and second homes [being bought] in this market,” Marsh said.
A large part of this, Marsh says, is people want to get out of the big cities and hot spots and that they’re looking to invest in real estate while interest rates are at a record low.
“Experiencing multiple offers, even above asking price offers,” she said.
Marsh says she’s even closed on several properties that had virtual showings before people even came to see the house.
“It’s a quaint little beach town, fishing village. So, I think that’s what they fall in love with Tybee.”
Even multi-million-dollar homes that have been hard to sell, like Sandra Bullock’s house, finally sold.
“I’m just hoping it just continues. I think it will. I mean I really do. I think we’ve got so many buyers backed up that I see it going for quite a while.”
Marsh says she’s even seen a lot of first-timers come to Tybee and buy property right away.
