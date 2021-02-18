UPDATE: Missing Burton man found in safe condition

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found in safe condition.
According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Lester Williams, Jr. was located unharmed in Burton.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man they believe to be endangered.
Lester Williams Jr., 66, of Burton was last seen Tuesday near Old Jericho Road and SC Highway 170.
Lester has a medical condition and his family is concerned for his safety.
Lester is African American, 5′08″ tall, and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a green military field jacket and a black Marine Corps baseball hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
