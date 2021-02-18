Task force release Bluffton Police accountability report

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Three weeks ago, the Citizens Task Force for Law Enforcement Accountability in Beaufort County released data on the Beaufort city police that shows minorities were being cited at a rate disproportionate to their population in the city. Today, a new report on a new city came out that shows similar numbers.
The task force released their data on the Bluffton Police Department Thursday and the department says they appreciate the numbers, they say that raw data doesn’t always reflect what’s actually happening.
“So, the task force notified us that they were going to release this report and it’s just releasing the numbers that had already been given,” said Bluffton Police Chief Stephanie Price.
“It’s great that they came out with these numbers, and now we are asking for their input on what we can do to improve ourselves,” said Bluffton Police Captain Joe Babkoewicz.
The task force report commended Bluffton for its staff diversity. But pointed out despite Bluffton only having a 7 percent black population, 33 percent of the 319 arrest made in 2020 were of Black people.
“So the numbers that were released were actually just arrest numbers”
The police chief says in South Carolina arrest numbers might not mean what you think.
“Sometimes depending on how entries are made one arrest that was say, for citations, may get counted as for arrests.”
The task force says while that might be the case, it’s important to ask why that’s happening.
“Yes the data shows we’re doing a majority, even if there are multiple duplication of arrest numbers, it shows that we are arresting Black people more often.”
The police say many times it’s not up to them who gets arrested
“We can’t control arrests. If somebody calls us and they want to press charges, if we have probable cause to make an arrest then we have to make that arrest. There is very little discussion there.”
But they will take this new data into account moving forward.
The department says they also work closely with the task force set up by town Council and they say moving forward they will be working with both task forces to see how they should use this data in the future.
