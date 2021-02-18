CCPD meets with residents to hear concerns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police Department is reporting a very busy 2020 and officers say 2021 is off to an equally busy start.
They held a community meeting for westside residents Wednesday night to give an update and answer questions.
In 2020, the department saw a decrease in property crimes and an increase in violent crime. In fact, non-domestic aggravated assaults went up drastically in 2020.
“We went from 35 in 2019 to 62 in 2020. We had 30 domestic aggravated assaults and homicides. Rapes and forced penetration were at 27 and robberies were at 31,” said Captain Susan Fandrich, Commander at West Chatham Precinct.
Another area of concern - automobile thefts. Police say 89 percent of thefts happened because vehicles were unlocked and over half of them had keys inside.
“It becomes a crime of opportunity that they got more ‘bang for their buck’. Instead of loose change, they’ve had access to the entire car now.”
Police says 26 guns were stolen from vehicles last year. However, they also say people putting cameras in their neighborhoods have helped recover some stolen vehicles.
This year, they’re seeing a number of overdoses and homeless camps in the Hwy 204 and I-95 area.
“That is a problem area for us as we know,” said Chief Jeff Hadley. “There’s been some overdoses over there in that area because some of the lower-end hotels tend to attract that clientele. Our officers have done fantastic administering Narcan. I think we had three saves a couple weeks ago in a short amount of time. We’re working with CNT to develop some strategies to have an impact on that over there as well.”
Police have been working with the Savannah Chatham Authority for the Homeless to help people find shelter, food and other resources. They’ve also been talking with business and property owners to help move the homeless off private property.
This year, Chief Hadley says they would also like to focus on building relationships with the Hispanic community and establishing human trafficking protocols with other area chiefs.
Chatham County Police also say a future meeting will be held to address concerns on the county’s east side.
