Chatham Co. courts catching up on homicide indictments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Grand jury work started back up in Chatham County in recent weeks after a long pause due to the ongoing pandemic.
This week, several indictments were returned on cases we’ve been following for more than a year, including the shooting death of a teenager in Savannah one year ago.
Family of 17-year old Alexis DeVoe said last February they thought she was just in the wrong place at the wrong time and not the intended target when she was shot to death in a car off Montgomery Street.
In the car with DeVoe, her five-month-old son, whom her father believed she died protecting from the gunfire. Three months after the young mother’s death, police arrested Rashaun Padgett, charging him with her murder.
And this week, just over a year after the fatal shooting, Padgett was indicted by a grand jury on multiple counts, including malice and felony murder, aggravated assault and having a gun while committing a felony. Padgett was also wanted in a separate incident, an armed robbery, by Savannah State University Police.
While two grand juries are working in tandem to catch up on more than a years worth of cases, it’s unclear if trials will resume in Chatham County, even though the next judicial emergency in March is expected to allow superior and state courts to use their discretion to resume trials if local conditions allow.
