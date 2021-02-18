Dawgs announce date, attendance policy for G-Day Game

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bulldogs will hold the annual G-Day spring game in April, and will have fans in attendance.
The school announced Thursday the Dawgs’ intrasquad scrimmage will be played Saturday, April 17 at Sanford Stadium. Kickoff time and broadcast information will be announced at a later time.
UGA says attendance inside Sanford Stadium will be limited to 20-25% for the game, similar to the 2020 season. All seating will be reserved and in groups to maximize social distancing.
The school says ticket sales will be prioiritized for 2020 and 2021 Hartman Fund Donors. UGA faculty, staff, and students will also receive communication from the athletic department to request tickets.
If any tickets are available, they will be made available for sale to the general public beginning March 15.
Tickets will be $10 and the school says all proceeds will be donated to Athens-area charities.
