Embattled company donates PPE to Liberty Regional Medical Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two hospitals in the Coastal Empire are getting life saving supplies from a company new to the Peach State.
Thursday morning representatives from SK Battery America, a spin-off of a South Korean company, along with Congressman Buddy Carter delivered thousands of masks to hospitals in Wayne and Liberty Counties.
With two boxes of respiratory masks in tow, the CEO of SK Battery America walked up to the doors of Liberty Regional Medical Center to make the delivery of one thousand masks.
“They came to our office and they asked us, they said we want to be involved in the community. What can we do to help,” said Rep. Carter.
Understanding the constant need for medical supplies throughout the pandemic like PPE, Congressman Buddy Carter suggested the company look at donating masks to hospitals in rural counties.
“Obviously during this pandemic this is something that we’ve struggled with, and this is going to help a lot of people, so thank you.”
SK Battery America CEO Junho Hwang, said “It’s very honorable to have a chance to support our Georgia community, especially in a pandemic. So we are very happy to support rural hospitals.”
SK Battery America is investing more than $2.5 billion in a plant in northeast Georgia that makes batteries for electric vehicles. But just last week, citing a violation involving trade secrets, the International Trade Commission issued an order that would limit SK Battery America to produce battery packs for Ford Motor Company for four years, and Volkswagen for two years before banning SK from importing materials to produce the battery packs for ten years.
“They’re in the appeal process right now, the ITC ruling has been made, but there are other options after that happens. So listen, we’ve got to get past this.”
Carter says in addition to potentially affecting more than 2000 jobs in the state, it also would limit Georgia’s role in an emerging electric vehicle market.
“This is why the President will hopefully get involved, and we’ll see what will happen,” said Carter, referencing President Joe Biden’s review of the case.
