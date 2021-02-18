First Alert: Strong storms possible ahead of cold front

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this afternoon into the evening.
The chance for a strong to severe storm is confined along and south of the warm front, which is south of I-16 and closer to the Altamaha River. Since this warm front is draped across the area, we are experiencing quite the temperature spread. Temperatures are in the lower 80 in Jesup, meanwhile Statesboro, Sylvania and Swainsboro are in the mid to upper 40s.
In the warm sector, one of two of these stronger storms could produce brief damaging wind or an isolated tornado or two. Heavy rain is another threat to take seriously today. Northern Effingham County and Hampton County have already received an estimated +3 inches of rainfall today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 5AM Friday, where an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain could fall. We are already seeing dirt roads in not that great of shape. With more rain on the way, be careful if you have to drive and never drive on water-covered roads.
The severe threat ends late this evening, but showers will stick around through Friday morning. Our morning commute will be chilly and damp with temperatures in the 40s for many communities. Highs will only top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s, but the rain will move out after lunchtime, as drier air begins to move in.
Saturday and Sunday morning will be chilly, with lows in the mid to upper 30s around Savannah and lows near freezing for inland communities. Thankfully this weekend will be dry and mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.
Rain is once again possible on Monday as a front moves in from the west. Drier weather settles in for the middle of the week with highs in the mid 60s. We could even see temperatures approach 70 degrees by the end of the week!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
