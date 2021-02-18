First Alert: Strong storms possible ahead of cold front

In the warm sector, one of two of these stronger storms could produce brief damaging wind or an isolated tornado or two. Heavy rain is another threat to take seriously today. Northern Effingham County and Hampton County have already received an estimated +3 inches of rainfall today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 5AM Friday, where an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain could fall. We are already seeing dirt roads in not that great of shape. With more rain on the way, be careful if you have to drive and never drive on water-covered roads.