First Alert Weather Day: Periods of rain, few severe storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Widespread rain is likely and a few severe storms are possible.
A few storms may produce wind gusts to 60 MPH and hail to the size of quarters. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Heavy rainfall between 2″ and 4″ has fallen as of 10 a.m. in some inland communities. Additional heavy rain is possible. Street flooding may occur through this evening in a few spots.
Have at least one way to receive severe weather alerts through early evening and you should have alerts turned “on” in your WTOC Weather App.
Warmer, more unstable air is forecast to filter northward from the Florida Panhandle through the morning. Storms may be able to taper into this more “energetic” airmass and become stronger. The greatest risk of severe weather is between 3 and 9 p.m. today; especially on the early end of that range.
Aside from a few severe storms, everyone will see rain by tonight. Rain will be heavy at times and some street flooding is possible; especially west of I-95. A cold front shifts back-southward later in the day. Generally, as the temperature cools, the risk of severe weather will diminish from north to south.
Rain, increasingly chilly temperatures and breezy winds linger into Friday morning ahead of a drying trend.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.