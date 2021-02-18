Georgia Southern spring game date set

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern football team has an official date for the annual Blue and White Spring Game.
The Eagles will take the field at Paulson Stadium for the intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday, April 24, according to the school’s athletic website. Kickoff time is 1:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
An athletic department spokesperson tells WTOC the school is still determining the attendance policy for fans and will release the details later this week.
Entering the fourth full season under head coach Chad Lunsford, it will be the first chance to see the team since their New Orleans Bowl victory in December.
There have been some changes this offseason. A number of Eagle players, including four year starting quarterback Shai Werts, opted to transfer out of Statesboro.
Lunsford also made a few coaching moves.
Doug Ruse was named the Eagles’ offensive coordinator after finishing the 2020 season as the interim play caller. Offensive line coach Ron Hudson, wide receivers coach Dimitri Donald were relieved of their duties after the season, replaced on the staff by Geep Wade and Derrick Sherman respectively.
Nick Jones was added as the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator. The Eagles also tabbed Joe Graves as the new running backs coach to take over for Chris Foster, who took a job at East Carolina.
