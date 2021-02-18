Hospice Savannah hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hospice Savannah will be offering COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, Feb. 19.
Moderna vaccines can only be given to the following Georgia residents:
- First responders
- Hospice Savannah employees and volunteers
- Essential in-home caregivers to someone who is over 65 years old
- and community members over 65
You must meet one of these requirements and not have had another kind of vaccine within the last two weeks to schedule your first dose.
There are still several appointments open for Friday. All vaccines will be given at the Gulfstream building at 171 Crossroads Parkway.
Appointments are available on Hospice Savannah’s website here.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.