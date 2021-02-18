Lowcountry hospitals forced to change COVID vaccination appointments as weather disrupts supply

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - If you have a COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduled in the Lowcountry, hospitals and clinics are being forced to cancel over 1,000 appointments.
Severe weather across the country impacted vaccine distribution this week and hospitals in the Lowcountry say they are going to need a little bit of time to make up for all those canceled appointments but feel confident they can do so.
As South Carolina gets closer to entering Phase 1B of vaccine distribution, they are hitting a few snags with shipments. Beaufort Memorial, Hilton Head Regional and Coastal Carolina had to cancel appointments because of severe weather across the country delaying the delivery of the Pfizer vaccine.
Beaufort Memorial ended up having to cancel and re-assign 1,000 appointments. Hilton Head Regional dealt with a similar situation on a smaller scale.
“We did have to reschedule about 100 first appointments next week, but we feel very confident that we will be able to take care of those people next week,” Hilton Head Regional CEO Jeremy Clark said.
Both hospitals say the postponed appointments were for first doses while anyone scheduled to get their second dose was able to come in and complete their vaccination.
“We fully expect a vaccine distribution to not only get back to normal but improve over the next few weeks. So, hopefully the vaccine supplies are going to continue to increase and when it does will be able to take care of them and vaccinate as many people as we can.”
