More voting violations uncovered by Georgia SoS

In Wednesday’s daylong meeting of the State Election Board, the five-member panel heard investigative findings in 63 cases. The board voted to refer 24 to the attorney general for prosecution. One of the most highly publicized cases involves a Florida lawyer who allegedly appeared on a video telling a local Republican group to register to vote in Georgia using his brother’s Hiram address so they could participate in the January Senate runoff, according to Raffensperger. The investigation showed he attempted to register online with that address but Paulding County officials did not accept his application because it lacked proof of residency.