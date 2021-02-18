Nearly 2,000 vaccinated, 900 on waiting list at Evans Memorial Hospital

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities, large and small, struggle to get enough doses of the vaccine to keep up with the demand.
In Claxton, the community hospital there says they’re getting requests from across the region and across the state.
At Evans Memorial Hospital, the CEO says they’ve seen people from near and far come for vaccinations, some coming for their first round, others coming back for the second.
Patients came to the hospital for their vaccine appointment, with roughly 900 on a waiting list.
“We get upwards of about 150 calls a day from people wanting the vaccine,” said Evans Memorial CEO Bill Lee.
Hospital CEO Bill Lee says they’ve administered roughly 1,800 shots since late December. But their supply can’t catch up to the demand.
“We requested 1,000 first doses last week. We received 300.”
They started with healthcare workers and first responders and those in the 1A+ category. But they’ve seen people sign up from Evans, Tattnall, Bulloch, Bryan counties and beyond.
“We’ve had 50 different communities, stretching from Atlanta to Macon to Valdosta to St. Mary’s.”
He says part of their challenge is rationing out their supply to get people their first shot, but also having enough to give people their second shot in that 28 day window.
Lee urges people to get on a waiting list, here and elsewhere, and get the vaccine at the first available site. And when you get it, call the other places and get off their list to make room for someone else.
