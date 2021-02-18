Over 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine shots administered in Georgia

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As of Thursday, Feb. 18, Georgia has given more than 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine shots.
On a county level, Chatham County has given the fourth most in the state.
If you look at the data in Chatham County, cases of COVID-19 are declining. Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis said there are several reasons for it, like holiday travel being over and ongoing vaccinations.
In Chatham County, dozens of providers have given a total of nearly 68,000 shots.
“I think it means that a lot of people have been cooperating and working pretty hard,” Dr. Davis said.
Dr. Davis said the large number of vaccines given out is thanks to partnerships with providers. As of Feb. 14, the health department gave about 23,000 shots in Chatham County. Meaning about two thirds came from local hospitals, pharmacies and more.
While the rollout hasn’t been as fast as hoped, Dr. Davis said they are improving as the logistics become manageable.
“Given a good adequate supply chain, I think that many of us feel like we’ve got our process down. We sort of know what we’re doing and we’re certainly better at it now than we were in the beginning,” Dr. Davis said.
But the supply chain has hit a snag. Dr. Davis says they are experiencing shipment delays of the Moderna vaccine because of winter weather impacting some of the second dose clinics. He says they are working on solutions for that.
“We had enough vaccine inventory that those, several of the entities who had large second dose clinics scheduled this weekend and early next week, we’ve been able to almost meet their demands and they may have to reschedule a few people but by enlarge everybody will be able to be vaccinated and assuming the weather warms up and the trucks can begin rolling again we should be back on track,” Dr. Davis said.
He said he isn’t sure how many vaccines will need to be rescheduled, but it is happening in the southern end of the district. After this delay, there is good news for the supply chain as production ramps up and new vaccines may come to market - though people still need to take personal precautions.
“It’s easy to say there’s a very hopeful future for vaccine supply, the work of caution is what’s going to happen with all of these variants,” Dr. Davis said.
