Savannah Police seek commercial burglary suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a Jan. 30 commercial burglary.
According to the Savannah Police Department, the suspect gained access to a restaurant on the 100 block of E. Montgomery Cross Road at approximately 3:30 a.m. and took money before fleeing the scene.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s to 30s. He wore a dark-colored beanie, a gray jacket and a backpack during the incident.
Detectives say they believe this suspect may also be linked to additional commercial burglaries in the Savannah area.
Anyone with additional information on this case or his identity should contact our tip line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
Watch the surveillance video:
