SC reports more than 1,400 new COVID cases, twice previous day’s total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported there were more than 1,400 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, more than double the 655 reported on Wednesday.
DHEC reported 1,451 new and 342 probable COVID-19 cases; and 32 confirmed and eight probable deaths attributed to the illness.
That brings the totals to 431,074 confirmed cases, 63,970 probable cases, 7,277 confirmed deaths and 878 probable deaths.
Thursday’s report tallied the results of 21,491 individual test results with a positive rate of 10%.
