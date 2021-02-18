Senior Citizens, Inc. working with state leaders to administer vaccines to homebound seniors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Senior Citizens, Inc. is working with the Georgia Department of Public Health to help bring the COVID-19 vaccine to more homebound seniors.
On Tuesday, SCI President Patti Lyons received a message from the state inquiring about the need for the COVID-19 vaccine. She says the state is in the very early stages, but the Department of Public Health is looking to help SCI administer the vaccine.
Lyons says SCI would like to focus on homebound seniors who can’t make it to a pharmacy or health department to get their shot. She says the state is looking at the possibility of providing transportation to those clients.
Meanwhile, Lyons says SCI continues to receive calls from seniors in Phase 1a+ who are still looking for open appointments. She says her team is trying to help as best as they can.
“The more we can get people over the age of 65 vaccinated, the safer they are going to be. That is where my love is and we need to protect the people that this virus is targeting.” Lyons said.
Last month, SCI held a small ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Center for Successful Aging and has started to bring small groups back into the building.
The adult day health center and the community centers are still closed. Lyons says she’d like to have these facilities open in some way in the near future.
