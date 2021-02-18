Several school districts make changes to schedule due to anticipated bad road conditions

GEORGIA (WTOC) - Several schools in the WTOC viewing area have made changes to class schedules due to possible severe weather conditions impacting roads.
Jeff Davis County public schools will be closed on Friday, Feb. 19, due to possible road conditions after more rainfall is expected Thursday afternoon. Jeff Davis County staff should report to work at 9 a.m. if it is safe to travel. If road conditions are severe, staff should contact their building principal or supervisor.
Montgomery County public schools will be closed on Friday, Feb. 19. The superintendent states the decision was made after advice from the county EMA.
Tattnall County public schools will also be closed on Friday, Feb. 19. The Tattnall County EMA director said schools will be closed in anticipation of bad road conditions.
Toombs County public schools will be closed on Friday, Feb. 19, due to the potential of dangerous road conditions. School staff will report at 9 a.m. on Friday if safe to do so.
The Evans County School System has decided to let students out 15 minutes early on Thursday, Feb. 18, due to possible severe weather.
In South Carolina, the Hampton County School District 1 will be moving to an all virtual learning model on Friday, Feb. 19. According to the school district, all students should login to their class using Microsoft Teams. Also, meals will not be delivered on Friday.
