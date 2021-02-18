Thursday: Periods of rain, couple severe storms possible

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Today is a first alert weather day. A few severe thunderstorms are possible along with the guarantee of periodic rain and thunder.
A few storms may produce wind gusts to 60 MPH and hail to the size of quarters. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Temperatures may peak early in the afternoon and begin to fall later into the afternoon and early evening.
Generally, as the temperature cools, the risk of severe weather will diminish. The greatest risk of severe weather is between 3 and 9 p.m. today; especially on the early end of that range. Rain, increasingly chilly temperatures and breezy winds linger into Friday morning ahead of a drying trend.
Colder, sunnier weather dominates the weekend forecast. A frost or freeze are possible both Saturday and Sunday mornings; especially Saturday morning. A warming trend gets-going into next week.
Keep alerts turned “on” in your WTOC Weather App,
Cutter
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.