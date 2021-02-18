University of Georgia planning for full stadiums in the fall

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - On Tuesday, the University of Georgia Athletics Association Board of Directors held it’s winter meeting to discuss financial and athletic matters via video conference.
It was the first meeting for Josh Brooks since becoming director of athletics. In a brief question and answer session, he said they are planning for full capacity this fall at Sanford Stadium.
’'We’ve got to be ready for all scenarios. We’ve learned that we can pivot quickly, so I think the first step is, we’re gonna plan as if we’re going to have full stadiums. We’re going to be ready,” said Brooks. “We can’t commit to a budget right now until we know where we sit next fall. So we’re gonna have to play a lot of that by ear. But we’ve proven that we can pivot quickly, so the plan is to have full stadiums and then we’ll adjust from there. But there’s not going to be a situation where we can guarantee any budgeted amount because we just don’t know. We’ve got to plan for the best and we can adjust from there.’'
He also mentioned that the athletic department is currently in a $30 million deficit due to the pandemic.
