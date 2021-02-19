Artist honored to be part of Taste of Gullah

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The art center on Hilton Head Island might be empty now, but on Saturday it will be filled with a celebration of Gullah culture. And one artist says he’s excited to be a part of it.
Tony Burns creates art every day. The Beaufort native owns his own barbershop in Bluffton.
But when he’s not in the shop, he’s creating a different type of art. Paintings that honor his inspirations.
“It’s just a tribute piece for my past influences, ancestors, and basically, people that I admire,” Burns said.
The artist sets himself apart from many others.
“Most of the Gullah artists have a certain style and I just want to bring something different to the table and show what I got off,” Burns said.
Which is why he was so excited to be included in this year’s Taste of Gullah.
“I was definitely honored just to be included. And I’m just elated to display my God-given talent,” he said.
The event invites attendees to come experience Gullah culture and food. But, since it is in person, they need to be creative on how to keep people socially distanced. This is where Burns comes in.
“I always want to represent for my hometown. And it’s good to be able to, you know, bring your culture forward for others to see it,” Burns said.
Markers showing proper social distance spacing will be made from art from Gullah creators. Blending the celebration of Black, Gullah local artists with necessary safety measures.
The event will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Hilton Head Cultural Arts Center.
