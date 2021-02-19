BCSO working to identify Food Lion shoplifting suspects

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify two individuals in reference to a shoplifting incident.
It happened at the Food Lion on Shanklin Road in Beaufort on Feb. 11 at 4:20 p.m. The sheriff’s office says the females entered the store, stole merchandise and left without paying in a black Honda SUV.
If you have any information on the identification of the suspects, please contact D/S Solly at 843-255-3217 or the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777. Please reference Case 21S030745.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.