BCSO working to identify Food Lion shoplifting suspects
BCSO says the pictured females entered the store, stole merchandise and left without paying in a black Honda SUV. (Source: Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office)
By WTOC Staff | February 19, 2021 at 12:42 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 12:42 PM

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify two individuals in reference to a shoplifting incident.

It happened at the Food Lion on Shanklin Road in Beaufort on Feb. 11 at 4:20 p.m. The sheriff’s office says the females entered the store, stole merchandise and left without paying in a black Honda SUV.

If you have any information on the identification of the suspects, please contact D/S Solly at 843-255-3217 or the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777. Please reference Case 21S030745.

