Head coach: Beach High girl’s basketball barred from postseason play after fight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday night during the GHSA Region 3 Class 3A semifinal game between the Beach and Savannah High girl’s basketball teams, a fight broke out after the final buzzer between the players.
Hours before the Bulldogs were set to tip-off against Johnson for the championship on Friday, Beach High Head Coach Olufemi Gordon announced the team is barred from playing any other games this season because of the fight.
GHSA says the decision did not come from them to suspend the team from playing, that it would have come from the district. GHSA says the organization did fine both schools an undisclosed amount and put them on “severe warning status.”
The state tournament was set to begin next week.
Below is a statement from SCCPSS:
“On Thursday evening, February 18, 2021, an on-court altercation occurred between two players on the Beach High and Savannah High Girls Basketball teams just as a game between the two teams was ending. The incident led to members of both teams, along with spectators, rushing onto the court towards the altercation.
These actions are in direct violation of GHSA Rules on Sportsmanship and do not embody the high standards that are expected of our student athletes. As a result, both teams will be withheld from play for the next two scheduled contests as stipulated in GHSA Rule 2.71 – Rules on Sportsmanship. Based on where the season stands, this disqualification will allow no further play by these two teams in regional or state competition, meaning both teams will forfeit the remainder of their seasons.
The incident Thursday evening was inappropriate and does not represent the high standards the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System expects its student athletes to uphold. Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett says, “I am deeply disappointed at the behavior displayed by those involved in this situation and regretful for the loss of the opportunity for continued play. Unfortunately, these students violated the rules set by the Georgia High Schools Association and the expectations set by the school district for sportsmanship. That disappointment is compounded by the amount of effort it took to even allow teams to play this year during the pandemic.”
GHSA has offered support of the district’s adherence to the Rules of Sportsmanship. The applicable rules are cited below.
GHSA Rules on Sportsmanship
2.71
(d) Each school must develop a plan to handle fight situations that may occur during an athletic contest. (1) Attention must be given to keeping substitutes in the bench areas throughout the fight, and to keeping spectators away from the competitive area.
(2) Schools whose substitutes leave the bench area to go to the area of a fight will be fined by the GHSA Executive Director.
(3) All players who are involved in a fight and any substitutes who leave the bench area during a fight or potential fight and are ejected from the current contest, will be subject to the sit-out rule.
2.72
Any player, coach, or team attendant who is ejected from a GHSA contest shall be suspended from all levels of competition (i.e., varsity or sub-varsity) in that sport or activity (regular season or playoffs) until the period of suspension has expired.
(d) The period of suspension resulting from an ejection will expire as follows:
(5) All Other Activities: after the individual has been withheld from the next two (2) scheduled contests at the level at which the ejection occurred.”
