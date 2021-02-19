Head coach: Beach High girl’s basketball barred from postseason play after fight

The incident Thursday evening was inappropriate and does not represent the high standards the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System expects its student athletes to uphold. Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett says, “I am deeply disappointed at the behavior displayed by those involved in this situation and regretful for the loss of the opportunity for continued play. Unfortunately, these students violated the rules set by the Georgia High Schools Association and the expectations set by the school district for sportsmanship. That disappointment is compounded by the amount of effort it took to even allow teams to play this year during the pandemic.”