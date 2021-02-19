CCPD outlines their priorities for 2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Recognizing possible cases of human trafficking and connecting with the Hispanic community. That’s what the Chatham County chief of police says are the department’s two top priorities this year.
Having protocols to respond to human trafficking are a prime concern for Chatham County Police.
Chief Jeff Hadley says he isn’t aware of any calls about it this year but says they can potentially come across it during traffic stops and drug investigations.
“Certainly with our numerous hotels here in Chatham county especially along the 204 and I-95 Corridor so I think it’s critically important that we pay attention to that aspect or that element here in Chatham County,” said Chief Hadley.
Chief Hadley believes law enforcement agencies in the county need to have the same protocols when handling these encounters.
“It could trigger a call to DFCS. It could trigger a notification to the courts. It could trigger this person to go to the Front Porch because they need services or you contact the feds it just depends on certain criteria is met and we all follow that so no matter if it was in Port Wentworth, the City of Savannah or Tybee Island.”
Another focus for CCPD - engaging the county’s Hispanic communities. Chief Hadley says he understands some may have reservations when it comes to law enforcement and wants to meet with leaders to build relationships.
“What we don’t want is for them to live in the shadows and be fearful of calling for us when they need help because they can be for not further vulnerable and be more victimized than anybody needs to me so we want them to feel comfortable and engaging with us.”
He also says they want to continue to have conversations with other minority groups in the county as well.
