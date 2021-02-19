Company helps provide school supplies to students at Haven Elementary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at one Savannah elementary school got the chance to pick up extra school supplies for free on Friday.
AmeriGroup teamed up with Haven Elementary to donate 100 bags full of school supplies to their students. Along with that donation, teachers and staff members also helped put together bags of their own.
According to the school’s principal, it’s something they had been hoping to put together for a while now after noticing a need during virtual learning.
“We saw the need for our students to have more supplies because when we’re on with them virtually, we noticed students don’t have the necessary supplies they need to complete the assignments. So, we wanted to give them an opportunity to give supplies to them so they could complete work and have what they need to continue to be successful,” Haven Elementary Principal Dionne Young said.
The giveaway wrapped up earlier, but Young says students who were unable to get there in time should contact the school and they will find another time to get these supplies to them.
