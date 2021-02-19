Couple charged with assisting escaped Screven Co. inmate

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Sylvania couple has been charged with assisting the previously escaped inmate in Screven County.
According to the sheriff’s office, 39-year-old Tammy Copeland Edwards and her husband, 35-year-old Daniel Lamar Edwards, have been arrested and charged with hindering apprehension of a criminal. That charge is a felony in Georgia and carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.
The sheriff’s office says the couple did not help Frederick Lamont Jones escape, the charges stem from acts that took place in the following days.
According to police, Tammy Edwards is Jones’ sister.
