Couple charged with assisting escaped Screven Co. inmate

Couple charged with assisting escaped Screven Co. inmate
Daniel Lamar Edwards, left, and Tammy Copeland Edwards, right. (Source: Screven County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff | February 19, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 6:43 PM

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Sylvania couple has been charged with assisting the previously escaped inmate in Screven County.

According to the sheriff’s office, 39-year-old Tammy Copeland Edwards and her husband, 35-year-old Daniel Lamar Edwards, have been arrested and charged with hindering apprehension of a criminal. That charge is a felony in Georgia and carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.

The sheriff’s office says the couple did not help Frederick Lamont Jones escape, the charges stem from acts that took place in the following days.

According to police, Tammy Edwards is Jones’ sister.

PREVIOUS STORY >>> Escaped inmate captured in Screven County

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.