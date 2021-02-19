Explore the Flavors of the Lowcountry With Restaurant Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -You have a special opportunity to enjoy all the great food the island has to offer starting this weekend. The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce Restaurant week kicks off Saturday, February 20.
More than 70 restaurants around Bluffton and Hilton Head will offer price-fixed menus including fan-favorite dishes and new additions. This year because of COVID you can order from those menus for dine-in or take out. Restaurant week continues through February 27.
To see a full list of participating restaurants, click here.
