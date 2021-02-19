Feed the Boro event this Saturday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Families in need in Statesboro have the chance to pick up food Saturday morning.
This food drop teams up Feed the Boro, City of Statesboro, and Second Harvest Food Bank.
Organizers say, in this community, COVID has hit as many people economically as it has medically. Food drops like this one provide families with enough food for a week.
Don Poe, of Feed the Boro, says they’ll have enough to provide for 1,000.
“People are losing their jobs, having their hours cut back. Employees in the service industry, their hours have been cut back, hotels, motels, food courts,” Poe said.
Poe says they’re already planning the next drop in late March.
The food drop officially starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at Statesboro High School. But Poe says they’ll start as soon as they have everything set up, so he urges people to get here early and get in line.
He says the wait could be long, but he hopes the food is worth it.
