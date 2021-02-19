Friday: Cold, damp day ahead of a sunny weekend!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a cold rainy morning across the area with temperatures in the low to mid-40s in most communities. Scattered rain showers continue to move from southwest, to northeast, across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Winds are breezy, at times.
A cold, damp and breezy morning is in the first alert forecast. Periods of rain linger through lunch-time and the last few showers should finally push offshore by mid-afternoon. Temperatures peak in the upper 40s and lower 50s after the rain shifts away this afternoon.
The sky gradually clears out late today. A clearer, dry and cold evening is in the forecast. Keep a jacket around and you may need your winter coat Saturday morning. The weekend begins with temperatures in the low to mid-30s in most inland communities. Under plenty of sunshine, the temperature warms into the upper 40s and lower 50s by noon; peaking in the mid and upper 50s.
Sunday morning will be another cold one, but a gradual warming trend starts Sunday afternoon. Next week looks much warmer, overall.
Enjoy your weekend,
Cutter
