Jamie Ertle’s Friday Wx Forecast 2-19-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The last bit of rain is slowing moving to the northeast with rain along the I-95 corridor from Brunswick to Beaufort as a cold front with an an area of low pressure hangs out just off shore. Afternoon highs range from 52 in Vidalia to 45 on Tybee Island. Clouds hang around through the rest of the day and evening and we’ll clear overnight.
High pressure moves in and dominates this weekend. It’ll be sunny but chilly.
Saturday: 38/57 Sunny and a cool north breeze 5-10mph
Sunday: 36 feels like 30 as winds pick up a little and shift out of the east 10-15mph, afternoon high 59 and mostly sunny.
Clouds build in later Sunday afternoon but we’ll remain dry with warmer wake up temps Monday morning in the low 40s. I’m tracking another cold front on Monday and it looks like it’ll be in and out fairly quickly with not as much rain as we’ve had as of late. High temperatures on Monday will reach the mid to upper 60s with a 40% chance of showers.
Tuesday will be a bit of dip in temperatures with highs in the low 60s but mostly sunny and we climb to 70° Wednesday through Friday with another chance of showers Friday.
Stay Safe!
~JErtle